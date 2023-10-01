BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Crackdown against currency smuggling: FIA makes 239 arrests in 6 weeks

BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 10:21pm

In an ongoing countrywide crackdown against currency smugglers, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made 239 arrests in last 6 weeks, state-run PTV News reported on Sunday.

The state broadcaster shared the development in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In 170 registered cases, inquiry of 26 of them has been completed, PTV said.

The interim government resorted to a large-scale crackdown against smuggling, hoarding, hawala/hundi, and different other illegal economic activities, after the rupee plunged to a record low of 307.1 on September 5.

According to details, the FIA arrested 101 people from KP zone, 15 from Lahore zone, 24 from Gujranwala, 21 from Faisalabad, and 19 from Multan.

The agency recovered Rs660 million from them, including Rs450 million in local currency, US$278,714, and other currencies worth Rs120 million.

Several plazas and shops were sealed during the raids, the state broadcaster said.

Pakistan Army’s top brass also resolved to assist the government “wholeheartedly” in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth, and investors’ confidence, a press release from its media wing Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) stated last month.

It resorted to take action against all those involved in speculations in different markets, which resulted in some positive outcomes.

Pakistan’s rupee gained over 6% against the dollar in the month of September and emerged as the best-performing currency in the world.

The currency appreciated from Rs305.54 against the US dollar on August 31 to Rs287.74 on September 28 against the greenback, an increase of Rs17.8 or 6.2%.

Experts say the rupee appreciation run is to be attributed to government’s administrative measures against dollar smuggling and hoarding.

“The appreciation comes amid a crackdown against informal channels that are used to smuggle currencies into neighbouring countries,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at brokerage house Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

FIA foreign currencies dollar smuggling Administrative crackdown

Comments

1000 characters

Crackdown against currency smuggling: FIA makes 239 arrests in 6 weeks

Turkiye says ‘terrorist attack’ took place in Ankara

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Policeman martyred, 2 terrorists killed in attack in Mianwali

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

Pakistan will avenge Mastung blast: Balochistan interim info minister

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Five new cargo vessels heading for Ukrainian Black Sea ports

UN adopts new global rules to reduce chemicals harm

Read more stories