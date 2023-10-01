BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign deal to cooperate in IT sector

  • The understanding will facilitate Pakistani companies to work in Saudi Arabia, provide trained IT manpower to Saudi firms, and promote joint ventures
BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 08:12pm

Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia to work together in the field of information technology (IT), caretaker IT minister Umar Saif informed on Sunday.

The understanding would facilitate Pakistani companies to work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), provide trained IT manpower to Saudi companies, promote joint ventures with Saudi firms, and establish a startup exchange programme with top Saudi tech incubators, the minister said.

“Strategically, we will work on establishing close cooperation to setup chip manufacturing industry in Pakistan and work on electric vehicles, lithium ion batteries, agriculture technology, and mining technologies,” Saif wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The MoU was signed by Caretaker Federal Minister of IT and Telecom Umar Saif and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah A Al-Sawahah in Riyadh.

According to state-run PTV, the agreement includes a bilateral commitment to digital economy.

“Both sides also agreed to promote the private sector apart from the government level,” the state broadcaster said.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and IT also shared the update of MoU signing on X.

The agreement has been signed to enhance growth of the digital economy and expand the partnership between the two countries, it said.

Both countries would work together to accelerate digital innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and develop the digital infrastructure, the Saudi ministry added.

