COAS vows to eliminate menace of terrorism

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir said on Saturday that operations against terrorists would continue and that the armed forces, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies would not stop until the threat of terrorism was eradicated from the country, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

During his visit to Quetta today, COAS received a briefing on the most recent terrorist attacks in Mastung and Zhob, during which he made the statement.

The briefing was also attended by the Federal Minister of Interior, Chief Minister Balochistan, and key Provincial Ministers along with senior civil and military officials.

The participants offered Fateha for the Shuhadas of Mastung, Hangu, and Zhob incidents.

The COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and remarked on such incidents of Terrorism on 12 Rabi' al-Awwal, depicting the ill intent of the Khawarij, who has the backing of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

He said these terrorists and their facilitators, having no link with religion and ideology, are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people.

The Army Chief said these forces of evil will continue to face the full might of the state and security forces backed by a resilient nation.

The COAS emphasised that the people of Pakistan have rejected terrorists' pseudo ideology and propaganda of their backers and they are fully committed to peace, economic progress, and human development which indeed is causing a lot of distress to forces of evil in and outside of the country.

The COAS visited CMH Quetta, where he met the injured and families of the Mastung incident who are being provided full medical care by the Pakistan Army.

He also lauded the bravery and resilience of Balochistan Police and Law Enforcement personnel.

The Army Chief assured full cooperation and support to the families of shuhada and assured them that terrorists, their abettors, and facilitators would not be spared.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Chief Minister Balochistan and Commander Balochistan Corps.