BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Pakistan

Justice Irfan Sadaat made acting SHC CJ

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan, senior puisne judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) as the acting chief justice of the SHC.

According to the notification, issued on Saturday, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 196 of the Constitution, the President of Pakistan is please to appoint Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan, senior puisne judge of the High Court of Sindh, Karachi as Acting Chief Justice of the said Court with effect from the date he makes oath of his office, till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.”

The incumbent Chief Justice SHC Ahmed Ali M Shaikh is retiring on 3rd October. Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh was elevated as an Additional Judge, High Court of Sindh on 25th September 2009 and taken oath as a confirmed judge on 19th September 2011. From 16th December 2015 till 14th March 2017, he remained as senior puisne judge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan

