Justice Irfan Sadaat made acting SHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan, senior puisne judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) as the acting chief justice of the SHC.

According to the notification, issued on Saturday, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 196 of the Constitution, the President of Pakistan is please to appoint Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan, senior puisne judge of the High Court of Sindh, Karachi as Acting Chief Justice of the said Court with effect from the date he makes oath of his office, till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.”

The incumbent Chief Justice SHC Ahmed Ali M Shaikh is retiring on 3rd October. Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh was elevated as an Additional Judge, High Court of Sindh on 25th September 2009 and taken oath as a confirmed judge on 19th September 2011. From 16th December 2015 till 14th March 2017, he remained as senior puisne judge.

