President NBP hosts corporate dinner

Press Release Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

FAISALABAD: Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, National Bank of Pakistan hosted a Corporate Dinner on 27th Sep 23 and invited the local business community of Faisalabad Region.

The interactive dinner was planned / hosted by the President with the vision to address issues related to Current Account Deficit of Pakistan, as enhancement in the export flows remains one of the major drivers to keep the Balance of Trade under check.

The President National Bank welcomed the business community leaders & thanked them on choosing NBP as main business partner. He assured NBP’s continued support and commitment for business development of the country.

Business community leaders shared their views on the challenges faced by them and overall economic situation. Hasnie shared his insight on current economic issues and emphasized on increasing exports, along with import substitution coupled with support to SME & Agriculture Sectors, while he commended the role of Faisalabad Region in export growth of the Country.

In the event, the corporate sector expressed gratitude towards the support of National Bank of Pakistan, as it has remained the growth partner of business community and kept playing pivotal role to address the ongoing needs of the economy. In addition, as the inflation in Pakistan is setting the new highs leading to multiple challenges, the assurance of the National Institute that it will remain engaged at all levels feels like a breather.

NBP Rehmat Ali Hasnie corporate dinner

