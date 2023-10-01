BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Upcoming FPCCI elections: UBG nominates Atif Ikram as candidate for president’s post

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: The Central Core Committee of United Business Group (UBG) and the Founder Group in the Federal Zone have nominated Atif Ikram Sheikh as the presidential candidate for the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections for 2023-2025.

According to information received the United Business Group meeting was held at the residence of Chairman UBG Federal Zone Abdul Rauf Alam. Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, senior leader Riazuddin Sheikh, Khalid Javed, FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Malik Sohail Hussain, Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Ahmed Chinoy, Rafiq Alam, Chaudhry Waheeduddin, Mian Mateen Masood, Nasir Qureshi, Arif Yusuf Jiwa, Momin Ali Malik, Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal and others attended the meeting while President UBG Zubair Tufail could not attend as he was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Atif Ikram thanked the UBG leaders and the leadership of the federal zone and said that the situation has started to improve with the crackdown launched by the COAS Asim Munir against the corrupt, profiteers and black mafia and more effective measures are also being taken to stop smuggling and it is hoped that Pakistan will once again become a strong industrial, commercial and agricultural country.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said regarding the FPCCI election that I understand the problems of the business community of Pakistan and our group will provide positive suggestions to the government to reduce their problems.

Abdul Rauf Alam said that by winning the upcoming FPCCI elections and solving the problems of the business community, we are trying to make individual contacts with the voters for the survival and safety of the federation.

FPCCI UBG FPCCI elections Atif Ikram

