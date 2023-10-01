Suicide blasts in Mastung, Hangu: PBC demands govt award exemplary punishment to terrorists

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned the suicide blasts in Mastung and Hangu and demanded from the federal and the provincial governments to identify unknown assailants and award exemplary punishment to the persons involved in heinous incidents.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a statement on Saturday, strongly condemned the barbaric suicide blasts in Mastung and Hangu on September 29.

53 persons were martyred and dozens injured in Mastung District, Balochistan while shortly after the Balochistan incident five martyred and 10 injured at a mosque in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PBC leaders, expressing their deep grief and sorrow, said that such people have nothing to do with Islam and their aim through terrorism was just to create chaos and instability in the country.

They expressed that it is failure of police and law enforcement agencies that on eve of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), suicide bombers acted near a religious procession at Mastung and in the mosque at Hangu with explosive materials.

