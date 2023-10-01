BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Cotton spot rate gains Rs300 per maund

Published 01 Oct, 2023

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The local cotton market on remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. 200 bales of Rohri, 200 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 kg.

