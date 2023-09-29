Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

The security of Karachi on Friday was put on high alert following the tragic incident of Mastung, police said.

The development comes after a massive blast jolted the Balochistan’s Mastung area, killing over 50 people including a police officer.

The explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) procession.

Mastung Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is also reportedly among the dead.

After the incident, the security of Karachi was put on high alert as the city witnesses many processions on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Few hours after Mastung incident, another blast killed at least two people and injured many inside a mosque in KP’s Hangu area.

The country is observing a national holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and processions are being held. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country were offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.