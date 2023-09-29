Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country today (Friday).

The day dawned with 31-guns salute at the federal capital and 21-guns salute at all the provincial capitals.

The country is observing a national holiday and processions are also being taken out. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country were offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Moon not sighted: 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on 29th

Conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

A two-day national Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is commencing in the federal capital on Friday in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Ulema, Mashaikh and scholars will participate in the conference and throw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq felicitated the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah on Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The leaders urged the nation to obey the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings of brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

In his message, President Alvi said the arrival of Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity, adding that the arrival of the Holy Prophet was the greatest and the most blessed event in history.

“In the whole life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we find a perfect model not only for faith and worship, but also for all aspects of life,” he said.

President Alvi said teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with regard to oneness of Allah Almighty, social justice, human rights, gender equality and welfare of the poor reflected the comprehensiveness and universality of the message of Islam.

Pakistan is a country with different cultures and religious diversity, he said. “We should give importance to this diversity and should work diligently for the promotion of unity and better understanding among the fellow citizens.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the nation to obey the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings of brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) 1445 Hijri, extended his greetings to the whole of the Pakistani nation as well as the Muslim world.

He said Muslims were fortunate to be the followers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was the embodiment of all traits being imitable for every human being.

“Let us come together to help those who are struggling, become a supporting hand for those in need, and build a better and more equal society for all,” the interim PM remarked.