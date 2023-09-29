Pakistan
Blast inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leaves at least 2 dead, dozens injured
- The incident took place during Friday prayers sermon
Few hours after Mastung incident, another blast killed at least two people and injured many inside a mosque in KP’s Hangu area on Friday, Aaj News reported.
According to initial reports, the incident took place during the Friday prayers sermon in mosque near a police station.
A portion of the mosque collapsed after the blast. Many are feared to be trapped under the rubble.
More to follow!
Comments