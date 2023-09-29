EBM & SoL hold 22nd edition of ‘Young Leaders Conference’

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) brought together future leaders for the 22nd time with the Young Leaders Conference (YLC). This edition marks EBM’s decades-long commitment to the School of Leadership (SoL) as the founding partner to empower the young leaders of Pakistan.

The 22nd Edition of YLC holds a special significance to EBM, as it saw the launch of 100 “Leaders of Change” Stories, with an emotionally charged exhibit of the transformative journeys of YLC alumni. The impactful show reel highlighted authentic anecdotes of individuals from previous YLCs, their inspiring journeys and their impact, serving as a reminder of the conference’s enduring influence.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM, said, “Through 22 years of collaboration with the School of Leadership, we have witnessed the remarkable impact of the YLC on the lives of over 6,500 individuals across Pakistan. Our commitment to social integration, inclusivity, personal growth, and education remains unwavering. In current times, Pakistan needs leaders at all levels. The launch of these 100 stories of our Leaders of Change - who are actively creating ripples with their impact in communities and cities - will inspire our youth to take ownership of their lives and leadership journeys.”

