BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Key points about the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

TEXT: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) is one of the most prominent and influential business associations in Pakistan. Established in 1923, it is headquartered in Lahore, which is the capital of the Punjab province and one of the country’s major economic hubs. The LCCI serves as a vital platform for promoting and safeguarding the interests of the business community in Lahore and its surrounding regions.

Advocacy: LCCI plays a crucial role in representing the interests of the business community, both locally and nationally. It engages in advocacy efforts to address issues such as taxation, trade policies, and economic regulations that affect businesses in the region.

Networking: LCCI provides numerous opportunities for networking and collaboration among its members. Regular meetings, events, and seminars allow businesses to connect, share ideas, and explore potential partnerships.

Business Support: The chamber offers various services to support businesses, including trade facilitation, market research, and business development assistance. It also helps promote the growth of entrepreneurship and provides guidance to startups and small enterprises.

International Trade:

LCCI actively promotes international trade and cooperation. It assists local businesses in expanding their global reach by organizing trade delegations, participating in international exhibitions, and facilitating trade agreements.

Research and Publications: The chamber conducts research on economic and business-related issues and publishes reports and studies to provide valuable insights to its members and policymakers.

Policy Advocacy:

LCCI plays a critical role in influencing economic policies at both the provincial and national levels. It engages with government authorities to advocate for policies that enhance the business environment and economic growth.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

The LCCI is involved in various corporate social responsibility initiatives, contributing to the betterment of society through philanthropic activities and community development projects. In summary, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a dynamic and influential organization that serves as a voice for the business community in Lahore and the broader Punjab region. It plays a significant role in promoting economic growth, fostering business connections, and advocating for policies that benefit businesses and the overall economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

development projects LCCI international trade

Comments

1000 characters

Key points about the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories