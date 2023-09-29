Celebrating 100 Years of Excellence: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

TEXT: Greetings to all esteemed members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and the wider business community on this momentous occasion of celebrating the centenary milestone of LCCI. It is with immense pride and heartiest congratulations that I extend my warmest felicitations to everyone associated with this premier chamber of Pakistan.

As we look back on a century of remarkable achievements, growth and progress, it is an honor to acknowledge the pivotal role that LCCI has played in shaping Pakistan’s business landscape.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry holds a distinguished position in Pakistan’s economic journey, being the first ISO Certified chamber in the country. This prestigious accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, resilience and commitment of the members who have tirelessly worked to uphold the highest standards of excellence in the business community.

Having had the privilege to serve the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the capacities of Senior Vice President and subsequently as President, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable strides that this institution has taken under the banner of progress and innovation During my tenure, a significant accomplishment was the establishment of an adjacent building to complement the existing LCCI infrastructure. This addition not only symbolized growth but also provided a platform for further collaboration and expansion of services.

It is heartening to note that the governing parties, particularly the PIAF-Founders Alliance, have been actively engaged in advancing the interests of the business community. Their unwavering dedication to the cause of business development and their tireless efforts in fostering an environment conducive to growth deserve commendation. The Alliance’s commitment to the betterment of the business landscape is commendable and serves as a model for collaborative efforts aimed at creating a more prosperous economy.

On this historic occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Your collective efforts, innovation and determination have paved the way for a century of success and I am confident that the journey ahead will be equally, if not more, prosperous. Your commitment to excellence, integrity and mutual support is the driving force behind the enduring legacy of LCCI.

As we celebrate the rich history and achievements of LCCI, let us also look to the future with renewed enthusiasm and determination. May the next hundred years be marked by even greater accomplishments, collaborations and advancements that continue to elevate Pakistan’s business landscape on the global stage. On the occasion of 100 years celebrations we should not forget the role & services of former presidents of LCCI. Their services/contributions were commendable.

Once again, my heartiest congratulations to everyone especially new generation of business community associated with LCCI and my best wishes for continued success and growth in the years to come.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman, Guard Group

