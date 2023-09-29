National Under-19 Cup: Karachi Whites, Abbottabad remain unbeaten

LAHORE: The second round of the 18-team National Under-19 Cup was played in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Karachi, Sargodha and Sheikhupura and Karachi Whites and Abbottabad remained unbeaten in this round.

Group-A matches in Karachi were held on 26th September, while Group B and C matches took place on 27th September. After the second round, Karachi Under-19 Whites and Abbottabad are leading Group-A and C, respectively with two wins in as many matches. In Group B, Rawalpindi U-19 occupies the top spot with 10 points.

In encounter between Karachi Whites and Quetta, the former after being put into bat managed to score 188 for nine in 50 overs. Ali Hasan top-scored for his side with a 104-ball 66, hitting two fours and a six. Quetta’s Qurban Ali was the pick of the bowlers, clinching three wickets for 37 runs from eight overs. Chasing 189, Quetta was dismissed for 104 in 40.3 overs. Ikram Ullah Tareen was the top run-getter for his side, scoring 30 off 40 balls, which included three boundaries. For the winning team, Abdul Moeez and Syed Tayyab Hussain bagged three wickets apiece.

In the other encounter between Faisalabad and AJK, the latter opting to bowl first and its pacer Ali Ishaq four wickets helped his side dismiss Faisalabad for 218 in 48 overs. For Faisalabad, Mohammad Zeeshan coming to bat at number nine top-scored with a quick-fire 54 off 34 balls, smashing three fours and five sixes.

In reply, AJK fell 16 runs short of the target and were all out in the 50th over. For the losing team, opening batter Ali Abbas scored 55 off 68 balls, hitting eight fours. Faisalabad’s Shaban Saeed and Mohammad Zeeshan took two wickets each.

In another match between Hyderabad and FATA, half-centuries by Asif Khan (51, 63b, 9x4s) and Ishaq Khan (64, 112b, 6x4s, 1x6) helped FATA to a five-wicket win over Hyderabad. After being put into bat, Hyderabad was bundled out for 175 in 47.3 overs. Mohammad Tahir and Shahid Khan grabbed three wickets apiece. In turn, FATA achieved the target in 41 overs. Mohammad Shaheer was the most successful bowler for the losing side, picking two wickets for 50 runs from 10 overs.

In the match between Lahore Blues and Larkana Region, opting to bat first, Larkana, on the back of half-centuries by Shahzaib Aziz (65 not out, 75b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Najaf Ali (52, 76b, 6x4s) scored 218 for eight in 50 overs. For Lahore Blues, Captain Obaid Shahid and right-arm-fast Hamd Liaqat took three wickets each.

In reply, Lahore Blues achieved the target in the 45th over, losing five wickets in the process. Obaid scored an unbeaten 74 off 111 balls, hitting six boundaries. Opening batter Farzam Ashraf was the other contributor with the bat, scoring a 49-ball 68, hitting 13 fours and a six. For Larkana, Saqlain Nawaz bagged two wickets for 67 runs in 9.2 overs.

In the encounter between Multan and Peshawar, the former batting first, Multan’s opening pair of Moheer Saeed (75, 115b, 4x4s, 1x6) and Rana Adeel (58, 75b, 8x4s) both scored half-centuries and helped their side post 241 all out in 50 overs. Peshawar’s Shahab took five wickets for 43 runs from 10 overs. In turn, half centuries by Mohammad Zulkifal (78, 94b, 7x4s, 2x6s) and Najab Khan (53, 94b, 4x4s) went in vain as Peshawar fell four runs short of the target. Multan’s Mohammad Ismail grabbed four wickets for 46, while Mohammad Shan took three for 44 in 8.3 overs.

In the match between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the latter opting to bat first, Islamabad were bowled out for 129 in 41.2 overs. Rawalpindi’s Saad Masood took three wickets for 22 in 10 overs. Usman Khan was other notable wicket-taker, taking two wickets for 28 runs. In response, Rawalpindi achieved the target in 24 overs, losing five wickets. Mohammad Arshad, top-scored for the winning side with a 63-ball 45, hitting five fours and one six. For Islamabad, right-arm off-spinner Mohammad Yasin took four wickets for 13 runs in six overs.

In the encounter between Dera Murad Jamali and Sialkot, the former were bowled out for a paltry 112 in 39 overs after being put into bat by Sialkot. Khalid Khan, bat at number four top-scored with a 59-ball 30, which included three fours. Sialkot’s Moosa Azeem was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing five wickets for 22 runs in nine overs. In reply, Sialkot achieved the target in the 21st over, losing three wickets in process. Faraz Ahmed was the top run-getter with a 60-ball 48, which included five fours and one six.

In the match between Lahore Whites and Karachi Blues, Faham-ul-Haq’s century guided Lahore Whites to a three-wicket win over Karachi Blues. Chasing 279 to win, left-handed opening batter Faham struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 129-ball 124 knock and knitted a 150-run partnership for the second wicket with Ali Hasan (83, 78b, 8x4s, 2x6s). For Karachi Blues, Owais Raheem and Kashan Faheem bagged two wickets apiece.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Karachi Blues were dismissed for 278 on the last ball of the 50th over. Abdul Rehman Niazi was the top run-getter for his side, scoring 66 off 98 balls, which included four fours and a six. For Lahore, Ubaid Shah bagged five wickets for 71 runs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023