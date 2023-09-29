BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FJC’s registrar requests PWD for proper maintenance of building

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Judicial Complex (FJC)’s registrar has requested the Public Works Department (PWD) for maintenance work on the building which houses different courts including the Accountability Court, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), and special courts and tribunals.

FJC Registrar Sajjad Ali has written a letter in this regard to the PWD. According to the letter, the building namely, Federal Judicial Complex, G-11/1, Islamabad, is being looked after by the Pak PWD and wherein; different courts/tribunals are currently housed.

It says that the building has not been repaired in a long time and now, from the paint to the walls has deteriorated and the floor is in ruins. The side walls (brick facing) have fallen down from the top floor on the ground as the brickwork has lost its bond with the structure, it says.

The letter further said that at the same time lifts, power buttons do not work and some Air Conditioners (ACs) and fans are also not in working order. The building is in a very bad state and requires immediate maintenance.

He also requested the Pak PWD to take appropriate action regarding the establishment of an Enquiry Office in the FJC, for proper maintenance of the building.

