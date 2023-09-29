Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 28, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 285.00
Open Offer Rs 288.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 29
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.45
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 29
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
543.95
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 29
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 29
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 29
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 29
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 29
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
345.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 29
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 29
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.40
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 29
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
86.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 29
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
10,868,813
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 29
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,629,472
▲ 0.00
|
Agritech Limited / Sep 29
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
9,567,000
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 29
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
6,502,449
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 29
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
6,306,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 29
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
5,897,086
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Sep 29
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
5,187,915
▲ 0.00
|
Image Pakistan / Sep 29
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
4,549,000
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 29
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
4,331,521
▲ 0.00
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Sep 29
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
4,238,438
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 28
|
287.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 28
|
287.70
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 28
|
149.36
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 28
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 28
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Sep 28
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 27
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 28
|
4287.09
|
India Sensex / Sep 28
|
66115.09
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 28
|
31744.50
|
Nasdaq / Sep 28
|
13080.73
|
Hang Seng / Sep 28
|
17429.46
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 28
|
7525.39
|
Dow Jones / Sep 28
|
33583.97
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 28
|
15154.70
|
France CAC40 / Sep 28
|
7051.70
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 27
|
17935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 27
|
174950
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 28
|
94.58
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 28
|
1874.97
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 28
|
88.65
Comments