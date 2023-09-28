BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Iron ore climbs as China data lifts sentiment

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures rebounded on Wednesday, as better-than-expected industrial profits data in top consumer China buoyed sentiment, although lingering demand concerns amid persistent weakness in the country’s crisis-hit property market curbed gains. The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trading 0.59% higher at 846.5 yuan ($115.89) a metric ton.

The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.82% to $115.95 a ton at 0701 GMT. Profits at China’s industrial firms in August surged 17.2% year-on-year, compared to a 6.7% decline in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

China’s central bank said it would implement monetary policy in a “precise and forceful” manner to support economic recovery. The key steelmaking ingredient recouped some losses recorded in the previous two sessions ahead of the upcoming holiday break after a flurry of pre-holiday restocking ended.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

