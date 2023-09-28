Sizeable business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,375 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Donga Bonga, 400 bales of Chishtian, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tonsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Toba Tek Singh, 400 bales of Samunderi were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal, 1200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 2000 bales of Yazman were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan (Balochi) were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwal Nagar were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,450 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad and 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023