Third Bahraini soldier dies after Houthi drone attack close to Saudi border

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 03:37pm

DUBAI: A third Bahraini serviceman died on Wednesday following a Houthi drone attack on Monday against forces of the Saudi-led coalition in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, Bahrain’s state news agency said.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has battled the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80% of the population dependent on aid.

Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2bn in economic aid

The drone attack represents a major escalation after more than a year of relative calm in Yemen as peace efforts gain momentum.

It could jeopardise talks between Saudi and Houthi officials who have just held another round of negotiations on a potential agreement towards ending the conflict.

MENA Houthi Bahraini serviceman Houthi drone attack Saudi border

