Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ tops global Netflix chart

  • The Hindi-language film also made the top 10 in 52 countries
BR Life & Style Published 27 Sep, 2023 03:52pm

Netflix original film ‘Jaane Jaan,’ headlined by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, has become the top non-English film globally on the streaming platform with 8.1 million views, reported Variety on Wednesday.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the Hindi-language film also made the top 10 in 52 countries, added the report. The film marks Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut and her return to films after the birth of her second child, Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi, with husband Saif Ali Khan.

An Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X,’ the story follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime, and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to make Netflix debut with ‘Jaane Jaan’

The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat (‘Paatal Lok’) and Vijay Varma (‘Dahaad’).

“I am so excited and thrilled to hear that the film has reached number one globally in the non-English section and is currently trending in 52 countries,” Kapoor Khan was quoted as saying by Variety.

“My OTT debut with Netflix and working on a film like ‘Jaane Jaan’ has been so rewarding. The reactions, messages from fans and audiences around the world have strengthened my belief that good stories can go everywhere,” she added.

“Playing Maya D’souza, having costars like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and being directed by Sujoy Ghosh made the experience of my first streaming debut a wonderful experience. I hope the film continues to top all the charts for many many weeks to come.”

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan to star in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed show

Ghosh said, “This is a love story I always really wanted to make because for me doomed love stories are the most beautiful love stories ever, where a person has a lot of love for another person without an expectation, knowing this is never gonna happen.”

On choosing Kapoor Khan to play the lead role he added, “She has lot of experiences on her face, but yet she still possesses that beauty, which used to floor so many people when she was at her peak. So you take all these parameters, add them up and it just became equal to Kareena Kapoor Khan”.

‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ has been adapted numerous times, including in Japan as ‘Suspect X’ (2008), in Korea as ‘Perfect Number’ (2012) and in China as ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ (2017). A Hollywood version is reportedly in development.

