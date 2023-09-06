Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to make Netflix debut with ‘Jaane Jaan’

A trailer for Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut film for Netflix, ‘Jaane Jaan’, has been released, reported Variety on Tuesday.

Developed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, the film is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

The cast is led by Kareena and also includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. This is also Kareena’s return to films after the birth of her second child, Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi, with husband and fellow Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The plot of ‘Jaane Jaan’ follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

“This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this,” Kareena was quoted as saying by Variety.

“‘Jaane Jaan’ was a script that I had to say yes to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay.”

The novel has been adapted numerous times including in Japan as ‘Suspect X’ (2008), in Korea as ‘Perfect Number’ (2012) and in China as ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ (2017). A Hollywood version is reportedly in development, added Variety.

Filmmaker Ghosh had earlier commented on the adaptation.

“‘Jaane Jaan’ is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, I wanted to adapt it into a film,” Ghosh said, according to Netflix that issued a press release on the development in August.

“Set in Kalimpong, the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting and the will to do anything for love. Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before,” he was further quoted as saying by Variety.

