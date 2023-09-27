World Tourism Day today

KARACHI: Department of Tourism, Environment & Climate Change, Government of Sindh, will be commemorating World Tourism Day at the Mohatta Palace Wednesday (September 27) under the theme “Tourism and Green investment.”

As per officials, business leaders, politicians, and prominent figures from various sectors will be in attendance.

They said that despite the challenges brought by the devastating 2022 floods, which severely disrupted connectivity and road access to numerous tourist sites across Sindh, the Ministry for Tourism, Environment and Climate Change is committed to revamp these sites with a mission to make them more accessible, and strengthen Sindh’s image in the global tourism sector.

They said that the Ministry of Tourism is making all efforts to engage with local and foreign investors to create public awareness and develop public private partnerships (PPP) for the promotion of tourism in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023