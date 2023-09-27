PAEC hospital NORI designated as IAEA ‘Anchor Centre’

ISLAMABAD: PAEC hospital NORI, Islamabad is designated as IAEA “Anchor Centre” to enhance member states’ capabilities in cancer research at a signing ceremony held in Vienna, organised on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the General Conference of the IAEA. Pakistan’s Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) has been designated as an Anchor Centre under the IAEA’s “Rays of Hope initiative.”

On behalf of Pakistan, the Anchor Centre agreement was signed by Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) alongside the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Anchor Centres are designated cancer treatment facilities which work with the IAEA to support and provide relevant expertise in the respective region. These centres are part of the IAEA’s Rays of Hope (RoH) initiative, which aims to assist member states in establishing or expanding their capacities in radiotherapy and multimodality medical imaging.

Moreover, the designated Anchor Centres will train fellows, organise training courses for healthcare providers, participate in IAEA coordinated research projects, promote networking, and provide experts and mentorship to other radiotherapy and medical imaging centres in their region.

