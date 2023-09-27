BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
Iron ore clouded further by weak demand outlook

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures extended declines on Tuesday, as investors booked profits ahead of upcoming holidays in China and demand concerns grew amid slowing restocking and looming steel production cuts in the world’s second-largest economy.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trading 1.64% at 841 yuan ($115.04) a metric ton, after a 2% decline on Monday.

Markets in top steel producer China will be closed for holidays during Sept. 29-Oct. 6. The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.67% to $115.35 a ton, as of 0709 GMT, the lowest level since Sept. 11.

“Prospects of weaker steel demand are raising concerns for production cuts in the fourth quarter, which would translate to lower iron ore demand,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“Investors remain wary about the ongoing challenges in China’s property markets. Despite many stimulatory measures to revive the real estate industry, there have been minimal impacts on reviving property demand and investment.”

The property market is the largest steel consumer in China and its continued weakness has been a headwind for the ferrous market. Other steelmaking ingredients also lost ground, with coking coal and coke on the DCE tumbling 3.93% and 4.37%, respectively.

