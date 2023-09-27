KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (September 26, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 25-09-2023 ========================== ================================================ 37.324 KG 17,700 235 17,935 18,135 -200/- Equivalent 40 KGS 18,969 252 19,221 19,435 -214/- ===========================================================================

