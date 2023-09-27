BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan

Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

TEXT: We are living in a dynamic world, which is, at the pinnacle of the technological advancement where mobile phone has replaced number of things that used to be integral part of everyone’s daily life.

In addition to affecting variety of other things, the latest technological innovations have caused a dramatic fall in newspaper readership, one of life’s essential necessities.

It has becoming more challenging to distinguish between true, credible and factual reporting and misinformation falsehood with the introduction of new trends in digital media.

The rapid development of social media and technology, particularly widely available mobile phone technology, unfortunately, has led to a significant fall in newspaper readership.

The phoney and negligent social media platforms have filled the void left by the decline in newspaper readership and accurate reporting of events, wreaking havoc on society. The general public needed to be made acutely aware of the sensitive nature of the problems that were putting the entire society in danger.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society deserves praise for picking up the reins and embarking on a protracted campaign to revive the once-common practise of newspaper reading.

I, appreciate the efforts of APNS for the revival to the newspaper readership habits. However, it is our collective responsibility that we need to encourage and educate our people about developing reading habits as it contributes greatly towards the intellectual development of the nation.

I, commend APNS for honouring ‘National Newspaper Readership Day’ in order to educate the public about the value of reading newspapers on behalf of the Balochistan government.Newspapers are unquestionably a source of trustworthy and accurate information in a time when fake news is widely disseminated.

To mark the occasion, I call upon every segment of the society to contribute to APNS’s noble cause and help spread the habit of reading newspapers.

Instead of relying on phoney and irresponsible news, let’s turn to real, thoroughly researched, and well-informed content.

I sincerely hope that our serious attempts to revive newspaper reading habits would put an end to the fierce rivalry of false information and fake news.

