National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Murtaza Solangi Caretaker Minister of Information & Broadcasting

TEXT: I feel honoured to congratulate the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on declaring 25th September as the National Newspaper Readership Day which is certainly indicative of the priority that the industry accords to the newspaper readership. I am of the opinion that in the era of fake news and after the advent of social media, the newspaper readership has attained even more importance for authentic reporting. If put in comparison with other media of information, the print media still possesses unequivocal significance in terms of the veracity of information and news.

With the advent of social media, it was speculated that newspapers would become obsolete and redundant. However, with the dissemination of fake news and misinformation, newspapers became more important and relevant than ever, because the print media is based on facts, and the newspapers still have the system of editorial control to check fake news.

In addition to fake news and the storming of social media, the electronic media, too, is scrambling for breaking news and complaints of providing and promoting fake news with little factuality. Therefore, I believe that the habit of newspaper reading should be instilled in our people once again. Taking recourse to history, the newspaper echoed the voice of our people that imbibed the spirit of freedom and independence which eventually culminated in the establishment of Pakistan in 1947. Those newspapers were at the forefront to fight for our independence and helped to unite the nation towards the single aim of achieving our separate homeland. Today, I take pride in stating that our newspapers have grown and developed themselves over the years, and can stand any competition whatsoever, with any international newspapers across the globe.

On behalf of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, I appreciate the efforts of the APNS for observing the National Newspaper Readership Day in acquainting the nation with the significance of newspaper reading. There is no gainsaying that the newspapers are a source of reliable and authentic information in an era of massive proliferation of fake news and it is encouraging to see that the newspapers have upheld their authenticity, credibility, and reliability, despite the advent of digital media. Moreover, the newspapers also helped in effectively putting Pakistan’s stance across the globe. Lastly, I reiterate the Government’s resolve to promote freedom of expression and urge the print media fraternity to join hands with the Government to develop an educated and enlightened nation.

