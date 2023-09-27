BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Caretaker Prime Minister

Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

TEXT: Today, we celebrate the “National Newspaper Readership Day” to recognize the importance and the utility of reading newspapers as a reliable source of news and information. Newspapers have long been a cornerstone of democracy, which provides us with valuable information, diverse perspectives, and a platform for public discourse.

Despite the growth of electronic and digital media, newspapers still play a significant role in creating awareness and educating the people about various economic and social issues. Currently, the world is facing the challenge of fake news. The role of newspapers has become even more important to discourage the spread of fake news. By objective reporting and adhering to the principles of responsible, impartial, truthful, impartial and accountable journalism, newspapers are the best tool to fight disinformation and fake news.

Newspapers also provide an in-depth analyses, investigative reporting, and thought-provoking opinion pieces that contribute to a reasonable understanding of the world around us. The news stories are filed after proper research that are once more filtered through a rigorous editorial check for accuracy before publication. This feature distinguishes newspapers and make the print medium more credible source of information.

On this special day, I would like to express my gratitude to all the journalists, editors, and newspaper staff who work tirelessly to bring us the news every day. Their dedication to the pursuit of truth and their commitment to upholding the principles of journalism are commendable.

I encourage my fellow citizens to support the newspaper industry through subscription to newspapers. Through this gesture, we would not only gain access to reliable sources of information but would also contribute to the sustainability of this important institution of our society.

I deeply appreciate the remarkable initiative of the All Pakistan Newspaper Society to celebrate 25 September as the National Newspaper Readership day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar National Newspaper Readership Day

