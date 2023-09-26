BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.51%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HBL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.2%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.36%)
MLCF 29.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
OGDC 96.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
PIOC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.67%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.56%)
UNITY 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UniCredit picks headhunters to advise board on own slate of nominees

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 04:44pm

MILANO: UniCredit said on Tuesday it had mandated Egon Zehnder and Spencer Stuart as headhunters to support the board in identifying candidates to be included in the slate of nominees current directors will put forward to appoint their successors.

UniCredit hikes payout goal by 40pc after record profit

The current board is up for renewal next spring. In June UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said he would be “definitely up for more,” when asked about whether he would seek a new mandate at the helm of the Italian bank.

UniCredit

Comments

1000 characters

UniCredit picks headhunters to advise board on own slate of nominees

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

PML-N assails interim interior minister for remarks on Nawaz’s arrest upon return

Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan: Babar Azam

Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report

Turkiye lira weakens to new record low vs dollar

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills’ profit sees massive decline in FY23

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Read more stories