World

Turkiye’s Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu may visit in October-November

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 04:41pm

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit Turkiye in October or November, adding that he would reciprocate the visit after, broadcasters reported on Tuesday.

Erdogan and Netanyahu met for the first time in person last week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as the regional powers work to repair long strained ties.

Turkiye’s Erdogan meets Israel’s Netanyahu as ties thaw

Following the General Assembly, Erdogan said Israel and Turkiye would soon take steps in energy drilling.

