BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.51%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HBL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.2%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.36%)
MLCF 29.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
OGDC 96.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
PIOC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.67%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.56%)
UNITY 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,304 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.19%)
KSE30 16,165 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.33%)
Major Gulf bourses drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 01:47pm

Major Stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, tracking declines in oil prices, with the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone weighing on investor sentiment.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - declined, with Brent crude down 1.2% at $92.16 a barrel by 0850 GMT.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was down 0.7%, dragged by a 1.6% fall in Emaar Properties and 0.8% loss in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. The emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank slipped 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark stock index fell 0.4%, weighed by a 0.4% loss in International Holding Company and 1.2% drop in Alpha Dhabi Holding. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was down 0.3% with Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services losing 1.1% and Saudi Awwal Bank sliding 1.9%.

Among the losers, oil major Saudi Aramco shed 0.8% and Riyad Bank lost 1.1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark was little changed, with losses in finance and utilities sectors capping gains in industry and energy sectors.

Industries Qatar and Qatar Navigation added 0.6% and 1.2% respectively, while Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank slipped 0.4% and Doha Bank dropped 1.4%.

The US Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone last week drove a message to markets that the interest rates will stay elevated for longer.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Gulf stocks

