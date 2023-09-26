BAFL 38.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Saudi delegation visits Israel-occupied West Bank

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2023 01:29pm

JERICHO: Saudi Arabia, which is in US-brokered talks with Israel to normalise relations, on Tuesday sent a delegation to the occupied West Bank for the first time in three decades.

The delegation led by the kingdom’s non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories, Nayef al-Sudairi, arrived overland from Jordan, acting Jericho governor Yusra Sweiti told AFP.

It is the first such Saudi delegation to travel to the occupied West Bank since the landmark Oslo Accords were signed in 1993.

Sudairi, the Saudi envoy to Jordan, was last month appointed non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories and consul general for Jerusalem.

Saudi delegation expected to visit West Bank

He will be received by the top Palestinian diplomat, Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign ministry in Ramallah said.

Sudairi is then due to meet Palestinian present Mahmud Abbas.

Sudairi’s visit to Ramallah comes as Washington has been leading talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia on a potential normalisation of relations between the two countries, a move seen as a game changer for the region.

