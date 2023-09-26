BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,656 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,394 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,219 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contracts of Dasu transmission: Senate body chief seeks audio and video recordings, minutes of NTDC’s meeting

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Saif Ullah Abro has sought minutes alongwith audio and video recording of the meeting of Procurement Committee of NTDC’s Board of Directors on the issue of contracts of 765 kV double circuit Dasu transmission line awarded to German consulting firm M/s GOPA and Chinese firm M/s Sinohydro.

The Procurement Committee of NTDC Board had been scheduled to meet on September 19, 2023 to probe whether contracts, which the World Bank claims were executed according to its rules, were transparent or there was any mis-procurement.

Chairman Standing Committee maintained that it was quite clear that NTDC had not adhered to instructions from the Lahore High Court, adding it was a blunder committed by the NTDC Board to quote wrong definition of Clause 3.26 in the Speaking Order. He further stated that if the borrower sought a No Objection Letter (NOL) from World Bank, then World Bank was in a position to take action against the borrower even when the project was closed.

The Standing Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) to deliberate the issue, which is already being debated heatedly for the last several months and NTDC officials have failed to satisfy the Committee so far.

On September 26, 2023 (today), the top brass of Power Division and Managing Director NTDC will share implementation status of LoT-1, Lot-II and Consultant M/s GOPA Intec for construction of 765 kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydropower power station to Islamabad I/C grid station and hiring of consultants and contractor for Lot-III.

The Committee has also sought details of construction and commissioning of 500/220/132 kV Lahore North Grid Station under Asian Deployment Bank fund alongwith work orders, and completion certificates of the companies participated in bidding process for hiring of consultant and contractor.

Power Division will further provide an update on action taken by Power Division on the illegal appointment of Deputy Managing Director (System Operations) in NTDC as the matter has been pending since long and action taken against Chairman and Members of BoD, NTDC over the non-implementation of the instructions of Power Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Power Division NTDC Senate panel Senator Saifullah Abro Dasu transmission line

Comments

1000 characters

Contracts of Dasu transmission: Senate body chief seeks audio and video recordings, minutes of NTDC’s meeting

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories