BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICAP recognises professional excellence of Pakistani chartered accountants in Qatar

Press Release Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) hosted the 1st ever recognition ceremony for Silver Jubilee Members at the Pakistan Embassy at Doha to celebrate their long relationship with ICAP of more than 25 years.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr Muhammad Aejaz – Pakistan’s Ambassador of Qatar, Fawad Rana – President Pakistan Business and Professional Council Qatar, Mahmood Arshad - Chairman Pakistan Qatar Business Council FPCCI, Serein Asad – Trade and Investment Attaché, Arslan Khan Tanoli, Community Welfare Attaché, M Ali Latif - President ICAP and Saifullah - Council Member ICAP along with Sheraz Mehdi, Chairman ICAP Qatar Chapter.

The ceremony honored the outstanding achievements of ICAP members residing and working in Qatar.

In his address, Ali Latif - President ICAP, emphasized the high value that the Institute places on its enduring relationship with its members. He stated that the substantial contributions of ICAP Qatar Members in the field of accountancy have not only elevated the profession within Pakistan but have also garnered international recognition. He appreciated the unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment of Members to ICAP.

Dr Muhammad Aejaz - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, extended his congratulations to ICAP for organizing this event. He commended the dedication of ICAP members and praised their contribution towards the economies of both Qatar and Pakistan. He encouraged them to continue their efforts in this regard.

ICAP President also presented H.E. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar with ICAP’s memoir outlining ICAP’s rich history and the immense contributions by the Institute since its inception.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI ICAP Pakistani chartered accountants Dr Muhammad Aejaz Pakistan Embassy at Doha Pakistan Ambassador of Qatar

Comments

1000 characters

ICAP recognises professional excellence of Pakistani chartered accountants in Qatar

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories