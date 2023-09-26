ICAP recognises professional excellence of Pakistani chartered accountants in Qatar

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) hosted the 1st ever recognition ceremony for Silver Jubilee Members at the Pakistan Embassy at Doha to celebrate their long relationship with ICAP of more than 25 years.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr Muhammad Aejaz – Pakistan’s Ambassador of Qatar, Fawad Rana – President Pakistan Business and Professional Council Qatar, Mahmood Arshad - Chairman Pakistan Qatar Business Council FPCCI, Serein Asad – Trade and Investment Attaché, Arslan Khan Tanoli, Community Welfare Attaché, M Ali Latif - President ICAP and Saifullah - Council Member ICAP along with Sheraz Mehdi, Chairman ICAP Qatar Chapter.

The ceremony honored the outstanding achievements of ICAP members residing and working in Qatar.

In his address, Ali Latif - President ICAP, emphasized the high value that the Institute places on its enduring relationship with its members. He stated that the substantial contributions of ICAP Qatar Members in the field of accountancy have not only elevated the profession within Pakistan but have also garnered international recognition. He appreciated the unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment of Members to ICAP.

Dr Muhammad Aejaz - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, extended his congratulations to ICAP for organizing this event. He commended the dedication of ICAP members and praised their contribution towards the economies of both Qatar and Pakistan. He encouraged them to continue their efforts in this regard.

ICAP President also presented H.E. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar with ICAP’s memoir outlining ICAP’s rich history and the immense contributions by the Institute since its inception.

