Mubasir Khan replaces Hasnain for Asian Games

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: All-rounder Mubasir Khan has replaced right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for 19th Asian Games, which will be played in Hangzhou, China from 28th September to 7th October.

Hasnain has not fully recovered from the ankle injury and has been ruled out from the upcoming cricketing event, a PCB spokesman, said on Monday.

The event will be played in a T20 format and as per the tournament’s rule, Shaheens will feature in the event from the quarter-finals stage scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 October. The semi-finals will be played on 6 October, while the final will take place on 7 October. The match for bronze medal will also take place on Saturday, 7 October.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir.

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Imran Jr. and Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi.

Player Support Personnel – Shahid Aslam (head coach-cum-manager), Umar Rasheed (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting and fielding coach) and Hafiz Naeemul Rasool (physiotherapist).

