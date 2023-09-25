BAFL 38.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
DGKC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.72%)
FCCL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
HBL 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.37%)
HUBC 86.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
MLCF 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.2%)
OGDC 96.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.74%)
PIBTL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
PPL 73.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.59%)
PRL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
UNITY 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 5 (0.11%)
BR30 16,615 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.05%)
KSE100 46,432 Increased By 10.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 16,242 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.11%)
World

Russia’s air attack on Odesa injures one, damages infrastructure

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 10:30am

One woman was injured and port infrastructure was damaged in Russia’s overnight missile and drone attack, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, said early on Monday.

A fire broke out in a non-residential high-rise in the city of Odesa, the administrative centre of the Odesa region, as a result of the attack, but was promptly extinguished, Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Four killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage were not immediately known.

RUssia Ukraine war Odesa region Russia's Kursk region

