Govt determined to fight off economic crisis: Shamshad

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shamshad Akhtar said that the caretaker government was determined to take the country out of the economic crisis.

She said this while talking to Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor’s House in Karachi Sunday. Caretaker finance minister said remissions are offered to the investors to increase investment in the country.

The Sindh governor, on the occasion, lauded the steps being taken by the government for the deal with economic challenges confronted to the nation.