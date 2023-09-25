Mercury drops in Quetta

QUETTA: Blowing cold winds in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan on Sunday morning, announcing about upcoming winter in the region.

Temperatures going down in the morning and evening times in Quetta, Balochistan’s capital city, as people have started keeping fans off.

The Met Office recorded minimum temperature in Quetta 10 degree Celsius in the morning today, while the maximum temperature remained 27 degree Celsius.

The weather department has forecast likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel Sunday evening.