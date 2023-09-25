Elections shouldn’t be held in winter: JUI-F

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said everyone should be held accountable without any discrimination.

Talking to media on Sunday, the JUI-F leader said that elections should not be held in winter as it would be difficult for the people living in mountainous areas to cast votes in the harsh weather conditions.

“Each party in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has its own manifestoes. If Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stages protests against anyone, we are not bound to join them,” said Haideri.