‘Science Show’ by Joachim Hecker ‘Science is fun – German too:)’

KARACHI: Joachim Hecker is an engineer, science journalist and science entertainer from Hagen, Germany. With his LIVE show “Science is fun – German too!” he travels around the world from Thailand to Alaska, from Ethiopia to Siberia and now our premiere in Pakistan! His motto is:” I don’t like science, I love science!”

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan and the PASCH-Initiative, who are organizing his only performance in Pakistan, are very excited, to have him in Karachi. We feel this will be a real treat for our young German learners. His only LIVE show will be held in Karachi on 25 September at the TDF MagnifiScience Centre with many interactive experiments.

