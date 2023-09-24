BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fiscal consolidation: Ministries, divisions asked to strictly adhere to funds release strategy

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Finance, Imdad Ullah Bosal has asked ministries and divisions to strictly adhere to funds release strategy 2023-24 for fiscal consolidation.

A letter to all the principal accounting officers/ federal secretaries/ additional secretaries in-charge, seeks their attention to $ 3.0 billion 9-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF, which requires the Government of Pakistan to curtail fiscal deficit and primary balance at levels agreed with the IMF through revenue mobilization, expenditure controls and fiscal discipline.

Bosal replaces Yaqoob as finance secretary

According to secretary Finance, in this regard, the government has committed not to allow supplementary grants for any unbudgeted spending over the parliamentary approved levels in FY2023-24, at least until the formation of a new government after the elections. The only exception provided for unbudgeted spending are natural disasters.

He has further requested all PAOs to observe strict control while incurring expenditures, adding that for prudent fiscal management, Finance Division has issued funds release strategy for FY2023-24 which sets quarterly release limits both for employee and non-employee related expenditures. This strategy may be strictly adhered to.

Furthermore, a check on non-essential expenditures may also be kept to ensure that the Government meets its international commitments, he added. Similarly, it is important to enhance efforts towards optimal resource mobilization.

He has advised that tax and non-tax revenue targets set in FY2023-24 budget may be regularly monitored and reviewed, and reported to Finance Division on monthly and quarterly basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Finance Division government of pakistan fiscal deficit FY2023 24 SBA Imdad Ullah Bosal

Comments

1000 characters

Fiscal consolidation: Ministries, divisions asked to strictly adhere to funds release strategy

Policy rate kept unchanged on economic indicators: SBP official

Consistent policies mandatory: 60pc of economy outside the tax net: Ishrat

Gohar for growth, industrial uplift

COAS pledges unwavering support: Ministries tasked to prepare targeted economic revival plan

Duplex, packaging boards: Customs’ values revised

KPEC implementation: Progress moderately unsatisfactory: WB

Austerity measures: GEPCO cuts board members’ per meeting fee by 42pc

Justice Tariq says ‘No action required against 4 judges under Article 209 of Constitution’

‘Transactions’ through fake firm: FBR unearths massive Rs214.8bn sales tax fraud

Read more stories