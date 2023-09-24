BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Chief Collector Customs vows full support to business community

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Chief Collector Customs KP, Saeed Akram held a meeting with business community representatives and assured of early resolution of issues hindering smooth sailing of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The custom’s top official was meeting with businessmen that called on his office under the leadership of President Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi. Zia congratulated Saeed Akram over his appointment and expressed the hope that he will give due consideration to problems being faced by the business community of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi who holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) apprised Collector Customs about delay in clearance of trucks carrying goods at Torkham check post.

He said due to the season of fresh fruits, large numbers of trucks crossing the border and slow scanning is causing delay in clearance. Due to the closure of the border for nine consecutive days, a large number of goods laden trucks were already gathered at the Torkham making long queues on both sides of the border.

Rush of trucks at the border has also caused delay in clearance of around 1500 empty containers coming back from Afghanistan to Pakistan, inflicting losses on business men under the head of detention charges, Zia added.

Zia said accumulation of trucks at Torkham border has also caused shortage of empty trucks and fare for transportation of 40 feet containers from Karachi to Afghanistan has been increased from Rs. 160,000 to Rs. 400,000. He also demanded expedition of construction work by NLC and completion of the project within its stipulated time of June 2023.

Zia Sarhadi said since the Azhakhel dry port is not operational and exporters are sending their consignments in private trucks as a result of which all of exportable items including gems, marble, handicraft, furniture, honey, carpet, match sticks are booked from Karachi port.

Similarly, the Afghan cargo goods earlier came in the past through Railway from Karachi to Peshawar and Chaman which is now coming directly from Karachi port to Torkham rendering more than 200 Custom Clearing Agents jobless in KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

