KCCI election: All BMG candidates elected on managing committee

N H Zuberi Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected as members of Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for year of 2023-24

Polling started at 9.30 am and remained continued till 5 pm.

A total of 15 polling booths were established at the ground floor of KCCI Building. Eleven booths of them provided Electronic Voting facility and remained four booths had manual voting facility According to unofficial and unconfirmed result those who have been elected include Muhammad Aslam (Nathan), Tanweer Ahmed Barry, Muhammad Farooq Zahid, Muhammad Shaib, Ahmed Azeem Alavi, Chaudhary Amir Abdullah, Muhammad Iqbal Khamisani, Ibrahim Mustafa Ahmed Shamsi, Waris Zia, Amir Iqbal Naviwal, Shoaib Sultan, Shaikh Waqas Anjum, Shoaib Shamim Firpo, Atif Tariq, and Aslam (Pakhali).

