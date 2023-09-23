CGS of KSA Armed Forces meets President: More cooperation in trade, economy & defence sectors reiterated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have reiterated their desire to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, and defence.

This was discussed at a meeting between the visiting Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, who along with the members of his delegation, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the delegation, the president said Pakistan highly valued its relations with the KSA which had always supported Pakistan at difficult times.

He stated that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had commonality of views on various regional and international issues. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral economic and financial ties with the Kingdom for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The president highlighted that Pakistan was looking for investment as the country had a huge potential for investment in the agriculture and IT sectors. He apprised the delegation that Pakistan had constituted a Special Investment Facilitation Council

(SIFC) to serve as one-window platform to fast-track decision-making and facilitate Foreign Direct Investment in four key areas: Information

technology, agriculture, energy and mining in the country, especially from the KSA.

Expressing satisfaction at the existing level of cooperation, the president said the high-level exchanges of military leadership of the two countries would further boost defence cooperation.

He informed that he was highly impressed by the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman that led to the normalisation of relations between the Kingdom and Iran and would also bring peace and prosperity to the region.

The president appreciated the role played by the KSA in the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation for important Muslim causes, especially for Palestine, Kashmir and Afghanistan. He deeply thanked the KSA for providing financial support to Pakistan to deal with its economic challenges.

He asked General Fayyadh bin Hamed to convey his warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

General Al-Ruwaili said Pakistan and KSA enjoyed close ties in various fields since the beginning. He called for further improving bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He said the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 would bring prosperity to the neighbouring countries as well as to the Islamic World.

