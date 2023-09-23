Elahi’s wife, son granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A special court for anti-corruption on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to the wife, son and daughter-in-law of PTI President and former chief minister Punjab Pervez Elahi in a case of alleged corruption in the Lahore Ring Road extension project.

Elahi’s wife Qaisera Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and his wife Zahra Elahi appeared before the court along with their counsel. Their counsel argued that the petitioners had nothing to do with the charges leveled in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) implicated the petitioners in the case purely on political grounds, he added. He pointed out that Pervez Elahi, a prime suspect, had already been discharged in the case.

The counsel said there were apprehensions about the possible arrest of the petitioners only to pressurize Pervez Elahi who had been jailed in multiple politically-motivated cases.

The ACE alleged that Pervez Elahi had approved the Ring Road extension project to benefit the land owned by his family.

