BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Urgent steps needed to eliminate losses of govt institutions’

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain said that people are being frugal in their consumption of fuel and electricity while they are forced to subsist on substandard food items, but the situation is still not under their control.

He said that immediate steps should be taken to eliminate the losses of government institutions and give immediate relief to the public.

He said that the political instability that has been going on for the last six years has caused a lot of damage to the people and the economy.

“IMF conditions and the continuous increase in the price of gas, electricity, and fuel have left people drained. The country has not been brought to this state by the people, but failed government institutions, tax, electricity, and gas thieves are responsible for it,” he added.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the condition of the people getting worse; millions are becoming poor, and due to desperation, an unexpected reaction can come from them at any time.

He further said that stopping the smuggling of petrol and diesel from the border areas is welcome, which will stabilize the value of the rupee and will also increase the revenue of the government.

There has been a shortage of many commodities in the country, notably the raw materials of the pharma industry, leading to a shortage of life-saving drugs, he said, adding that due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, everyone is being badly affected except the rich and very wealthy class. Some people have shifted their capital abroad, and the situation in Pakistan cannot affect them.

The solution to Pakistan’s problems lies in the privatization of failed government institutions, an increase in the tax base, foreign investment, import substitution, and an increase in exports.

It is no longer possible to manage situations by avoiding problems instead of solving them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Mian Zahid Hussain pharma industry fuel and electricity

Comments

1000 characters

‘Urgent steps needed to eliminate losses of govt institutions’

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Minister hands over mutation deed of FBR land to CEO

Read more stories