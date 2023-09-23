BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Opinion

Caretaker PM being censured

Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

Caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar seems to have caused a considerable controversy by saying that “Pakistan enjoys a strategic relationship with China. We are very clear that there are people who would qualify Pakistan as China’s Israel.”

According to him, “It is probably a more good analogy for [the] American audience because you do understand and appreciate the value of Israel for the United States”.

These remarks that the prime minister has made in response to a question at Council of Foreign Relations during his visit to the US to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly clearly betray his lack of understanding or appreciation of either the US-Israeli relationship or Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

Even India, Pakistan’s most hostile and belligerent adversary, has never drawn such atrocious parallels in relation to Pakistan-China relationship.

It is a grim fact that the prime minister is being widely censured on the social media for using shockingly poor language.

Unfortunately, he deserves it for he has acted imprudently and unwisely. After all, a price one has to pay.

Haroon Rashid (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

