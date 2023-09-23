BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel on 'cusp' of Saudi ties, Netanyahu tells UN

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2023 12:18am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations on Friday that Israel is on the "cusp" of normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia and that Palestinians should not get to "veto" the move.

Addressing the General Assembly in New York, Netanyahu said agreements in 2020 to establish formal ties with three other Arab states had already "heralded the dawn of a new age of peace."

"But I believe that we are at the cusp of an even more dramatic breakthrough -- an historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia."

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

"Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. It will encourage other Arab states to normalize their relations with Israel," he said.

Netanyahu firmly rejected the insistence of Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, in his own UN speech on Thursday, that there could be no peace in the Middle East without a Palestinian state.

"We must not give the Palestinians a veto over new peace treaties with Arab states," Netanyahu said.

"The Palestinians could greatly benefit from a broader peace. They should be part of that process. But they should not have a veto over the process."

US President Joe Biden's administration has been leading talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia, whose crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, recently said that the two sides were getting closer.

Biden, Netanyahu pledge to work toward Israeli-Saudi normalization

Israel in 2020 established relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, its first normalizations with the Arab world in decades after making peace with neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Netanyahu said that Israel and the Arab states were united by feeling a threat from the "tyrants of Tehran" -- the Shiite clerics who have ruled Iran since 1979.

He made a veiled threat of nuclear attack if Iran pursues its own atomic bomb.

"Above all -- above all -- Iran must face a credible nuclear threat. As long as I'm prime minister of Israel, I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

Israel has a widely known but undeclared nuclear program.

Tehran denies seeking a nuclear bomb but has breached limits on uranium enrichment set in a US-brokered 2015 deal following former president Donald Trump's withdrawal from the agreement and reimposition sweeping sanctions.

Israel Joe Biden UN Saudi Arabia Benjamin Netanyahu Mohammed bin Salman Israel and Saudi Arabia

Comments

1000 characters

Israel on 'cusp' of Saudi ties, Netanyahu tells UN

13th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 291.76 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

President Alvi calls for enhanced Pak-Saudi cooperation in economic, defence sectors

KSE-100 extends gains as some political clarity fuels optimism

No change in Nawaz Sharif's return plan, says Shehbaz

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Read more stories