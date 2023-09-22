BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares clock weekly decline as higher-for-longer rates loom

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 09:56pm

European shares closed lower on Friday, logging sharp weekly losses as investors grappled with the prospects of global interest rates remaining elevated for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, touching its lowest in more than a week, with the construction and materials sector amongst top decliners, down 1.0%.

Europe’s benchmark stock index notched a weekly decline of 1.9% as investors turned risk averse after major central banks across the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, hinted at keeping borrowing costs high for longer than expected.

Jitters about an economic downturn in the euro zone persisted after preliminary data showed a contraction in economic activity in France and Germany, while a reading of the broader bloc showed the continental economy is likely to contract this quarter and won’t return to growth anytime soon.

“Clearly, the medicine is working … higher rates are starting to feed through to the economy,” economists at HSBC said in a note.

“With limited fears of a recession - at least of a major one - and resurgent energy prices, we think that for now the European Central Bank will remain more focused on tackling inflation, maintaining its hawkish bias.”

In the United Kingdom, official figures showed British retail sales partially recovered in August after a rainy July washout, while a separate reading showed the economy displayed clear recession signals.

Euro zone banks dipped 1.4% as Dutch banks ING Groep and ABN AMRO fell 6.4% and 4.5%, respectively, after Dutch lawmakers backed a higher tax on banks to cover an increase of the minimum wage and larger childcare support in 2024.

Helping limit losses, energy and mining firms rose 0.3% each, tracking rising commodity prices.

Technology stocks added 0.8% on Friday, though they logged a weekly decline of close to 2%.

Meanwhile, Spain’s gross domestic product grew 0.5% in the second quarter, the National Statistics Institute said, as it revised its July estimate up from 0.4% growth.

Among individual stocks, AstraZeneca gained 1.5% after the London-listed drugmaker said its experimental precision drug had slowed the progression of breast cancer in a late-stage trial.

Shares of eBay-backed online classifieds group Adevinta jumped 26.5% after the Norwegian company said it had received a takeover proposal from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone.

European shares European stocks European stock markets European STOXX 600

Comments

1000 characters

European shares clock weekly decline as higher-for-longer rates loom

13th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 291.76 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

President Alvi calls for enhanced Pak-Saudi cooperation in economic, defence sectors

KSE-100 extends gains as some political clarity fuels optimism

No change in Nawaz Sharif's return plan, says Shehbaz

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Read more stories